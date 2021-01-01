Aspen Canyon Ranch
Wedding packages
About this product
WEDDING PACKAGES INCLUDE:
Exclusive use of Aspen Canyon Ranch
The Main Lodge - Interior event space holds up to 100 Guests
- Exterior event space holds up to 300 guests
Onsite lodging accommodations for up to 56 guests
Unlimited Camping Space
Tables and Chairs for up to 100 guests
Dinnerware for up to 100 guests
Glassware for up to 100 guests
Round trip shuttle service
Professional event coordinator
Onsite event service professionals
For more information see our website
Exclusive use of Aspen Canyon Ranch
The Main Lodge - Interior event space holds up to 100 Guests
- Exterior event space holds up to 300 guests
Onsite lodging accommodations for up to 56 guests
Unlimited Camping Space
Tables and Chairs for up to 100 guests
Dinnerware for up to 100 guests
Glassware for up to 100 guests
Round trip shuttle service
Professional event coordinator
Onsite event service professionals
For more information see our website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!