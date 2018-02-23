About this product

A very old cut of this well known and popular strain. There are two origin stories for this strain, one maintains it was a dutch creation, and the other has it coming from the Williams Oregon area and making its way to Holland. What is known for sure is this strain was sold by the Super Sativa Seed Company out of Holland in the 1980's. This particular cut produces a tangy sweet flower with an active, happy, and low anxiety, high.