William’s Wonder
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
A very old cut of this well known and popular strain. There are two origin stories for this strain, one maintains it was a dutch creation, and the other has it coming from the Williams Oregon area and making its way to Holland. What is known for sure is this strain was sold by the Super Sativa Seed Company out of Holland in the 1980's. This particular cut produces a tangy sweet flower with an active, happy, and low anxiety, high.
Willy's Wonder effects
167 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
