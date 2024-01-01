THC-A Donny Burger 82% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Donny Burger Live Rosin is a premium concentrate that offers a rich and flavorful experience. Made from high-quality Donny Burger strain, this live rosin captures the essence of the strain’s robust earthy and savory flavors with hints of skunky diesel.
Known for its potent effects, Donny Burger Live Rosin delivers a deeply relaxing and euphoric high, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Ideal for connoisseurs seeking a smooth, solventless extract that provides both powerful effects and full-bodied flavor.
This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.

These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

Astria Farm
