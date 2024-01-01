Donny Burger Live Rosin is a premium concentrate that offers a rich and flavorful experience. Made from high-quality Donny Burger strain, this live rosin captures the essence of the strain’s robust earthy and savory flavors with hints of skunky diesel.

Known for its potent effects, Donny Burger Live Rosin delivers a deeply relaxing and euphoric high, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Ideal for connoisseurs seeking a smooth, solventless extract that provides both powerful effects and full-bodied flavor.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

