THC-A Grapes and Cream 84% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $42.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Grapes and Cream, a hybrid strain born from Grape Pie and Cookies and Cream, offers a delightful blend appreciated by enthusiasts.
This strain provides a calming experience with creative stimulation for the mind and relaxation for the body, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.
Grapes and Cream boasts a grape-flavored profile complemented by unexpected hints of pear and vanilla. The dominant terpenes in this strain are myrcene and pinene.
These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

