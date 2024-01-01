Grapes and Cream, a hybrid strain born from Grape Pie and Cookies and Cream, offers a delightful blend appreciated by enthusiasts.

This strain provides a calming experience with creative stimulation for the mind and relaxation for the body, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.

Grapes and Cream boasts a grape-flavored profile complemented by unexpected hints of pear and vanilla. The dominant terpenes in this strain are myrcene and pinene.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

