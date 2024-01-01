Grapes and Cream x First Class Funk Live Rosin is a luxurious concentrate that merges the sweet, fruity notes of Grapes and Cream with the pungent, skunky funk of First Class Funk.

This solventless extract offers a rich, flavorful experience, with hints of grape and creamy undertones balanced by bold, funky aromas. The effects are potent and well-rounded, delivering a deep sense of relaxation paired with an uplifting, euphoric mental buzz.

Ideal for those seeking a high-quality, flavorful rosin that combines soothing body effects with a joyful, cerebral uplift.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

read more