THC-A Grapes and Cream X First Class Funk 89% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A Grapes and Cream X First Class Funk 89% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

About this product

Grapes and Cream x First Class Funk Live Rosin is a luxurious concentrate that merges the sweet, fruity notes of Grapes and Cream with the pungent, skunky funk of First Class Funk.
This solventless extract offers a rich, flavorful experience, with hints of grape and creamy undertones balanced by bold, funky aromas. The effects are potent and well-rounded, delivering a deep sense of relaxation paired with an uplifting, euphoric mental buzz.
Ideal for those seeking a high-quality, flavorful rosin that combines soothing body effects with a joyful, cerebral uplift.
This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.

These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

About this strain

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item