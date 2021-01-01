Auntie Em's Edibles Company
Vegan Oatmeal Cookie
About this product
Layers of rolled oats fill this light and delicious organic cookie. Have a taste and get lost in sheer oatmeal yumminess. Our gourmet cookies are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg or 420mg.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!