About this product

Austin and Kat CBD biscuits are small batch baked for quality. They are gluten-free, vegan and completely free of preservatives.



Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, coconut oil, oats, apples, peanut butter, cinnamon and turmeric, these will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet.



Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed.

5mg bags contain 30 biscuits for larger dogs