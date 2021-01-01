Loading…
Austin and Kat

Austin and Kat - 5mg for Large Dogs

About this product

Austin and Kat CBD biscuits are small batch baked for quality. They are gluten-free, vegan and completely free of preservatives.

Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, coconut oil, oats, apples, peanut butter, cinnamon and turmeric, these will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet.

Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed.
5mg bags contain 30 biscuits for larger dogs
