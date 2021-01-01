About this product
Granola Bites - Nutritiously Satisfying - Granola bites are the perfect, lower sugar way to dose! Popular as a healthier alternative to candy, granola bites are a mature and tasty way to dose with cannabinoids. Granola bites are available in Blueberry or Peanut Butter-Chocolate. Granola bites are VEGAN, made with agave as a sweetener instead of honey, and contain healthy ingredients like flax seeds, chia seeds, and dried fruits. Comes in packs of 10. (V)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avid Abundance
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.