Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

Bacio Gelato is a mouth-watering strain that has been developed by combining the distinctive flavors of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This delightful concoction offers an irresistible blend of sweet and earthy aromas with a fruity and minty flavor profile that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Known for its relaxing and uplifting effects, Bacio Gelato is the perfect indulgence for a chill evening at home or a social outing with friends. Its high THC content can also help with pain relief, anxiety, and depression.

Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.

