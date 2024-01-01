Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies



Bacio Gelato is a mouth-watering strain that has been developed by combining the distinctive flavors of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This delightful concoction offers an irresistible blend of sweet and earthy aromas with a fruity and minty flavor profile that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Known for its relaxing and uplifting effects, Bacio Gelato is the perfect indulgence for a chill evening at home or a social outing with friends. Its high THC content can also help with pain relief, anxiety, and depression.

