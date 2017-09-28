Ghost Train X Tangie



If you're hunting for a great tasting bud and a long-lasting high, you've found it with Tangie Ghost Tang! This bud has an addictive tangy tangerine flavor with hints of sweet fruits and herbs on each exhale. The aroma is very earthy and herbal with as sweet tangerine overtone that's very tangy. The Tangie Ghost Tang high is both relaxing and energizing, with a cerebral boost that is perfect for those days where you just can't get out of bed. You'll feel an influx of happiness as soon as you exhale that lifts you into a state of euphoria accompanied by a touch of focus. As your mind settles into this state, it will become silent and calm, an effect that will soon spread throughout the rest of your body in relaxing warming waves.

