About this product
Ghost Train Tang Live Resin All In One 1g
by Avitas
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Tangie Ghost Train effects are mostly energizing.
Tangie Ghost Train potency is higher THC than average.
Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue.
