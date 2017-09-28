Ghost Train Tang Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Ghost Train X Tangie

If you're hunting for a great tasting bud and a long-lasting high, you've found it with Tangie Ghost Tang! This bud has an addictive tangy tangerine flavor with hints of sweet fruits and herbs on each exhale. The aroma is very earthy and herbal with as sweet tangerine overtone that's very tangy. The Tangie Ghost Tang high is both relaxing and energizing, with a cerebral boost that is perfect for those days where you just can't get out of bed. You'll feel an influx of happiness as soon as you exhale that lifts you into a state of euphoria accompanied by a touch of focus. As your mind settles into this state, it will become silent and calm, an effect that will soon spread throughout the rest of your body in relaxing warming waves.

About this strain

Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue. 

