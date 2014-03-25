About this product
Mauie Waui smells of pine along with citrus and lavender and tastes like fresh hash. The strain offers a high-end euphoria along with pineapple flavors that allow your mind to drift away to creative spaces. Its affects are all you will ever need to get outside and remain active throughout the day which is why it is an excellent day and morning smoke. The high is quite different, as it will leave your body buzzing and in an excellent mood. Moreover, you will also note an increase in focus and concentration without feeling strange or uncomfortable which is the case with other cannabis strains. That being said, the Maui Waui is also quite effective against various medical conditions including stress, chronic pain and depression. Keeping this in mind, there is no doubt that the strain will leave you feeling relaxed and energized regardless of how horrible your day may have been already.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Maui Wowie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.