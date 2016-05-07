Face off OG x Amnesia Haze



This powerhouse bud packs a hefty cerebral punch that leaves you unfocused and dazed for hours and hours on end. The high starts with an almost immediate onset that smashes into your brain, leaving you completely out of it and really unable to focus at all. As this effect continues, you'll feel a light influx of energy and creativity as well as a sharp pang of hunger, so be certain to have some snacks on hand. With these effects and its super high 31-32% average THC level, Memory Loss is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as appetite loss, chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud has fluffy long olive green nugs with dark orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of purple-tinted white crystal trichomes. Memory Loss buds have a fruity bubblegum flavor with a spicy pepper overtone. The aroma is very earthy and fruity with a spicy herbal effect that turns pungent as the nugs are burned.

