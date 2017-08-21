SinMint Cookies X Green Ribbon BX



Mint Chocolate Chip has a flavor you'd expect, chocolate nutty cookies with a punch of sharp mint! The aroma is a little different, taking on an earthy overtone with hints of rich spices and dank mocha as the nugs are burned. The Mint Chocolate Chip high comes on immediately after your first toke, smashing into your mind and launching it into a state of uplifted energy. You'll feel motivated and focused with an urge to create. As your mind lifts higher and higher, your body will remain grounded in deep physical relaxation that is almost sedative in nature. Mint Chocolate Chip is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, headaches, appetite loss, depression, and chronic fatigue.