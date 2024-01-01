Sunset Sherbet X Mint Chocolate Chip



Named for its super delicious fruity flavor and vibrant appearance, Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of herbs and citrus, too. The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You'll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into.

