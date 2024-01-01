Rainbow Chip 10pk Pre-Roll 5g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Sunset Sherbet X Mint Chocolate Chip

Named for its super delicious fruity flavor and vibrant appearance, Rainbow Chip is the perfect flavorful bud for any hybrid lover. This lovely lady has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of herbs and citrus, too. The Rainbow Chip high comes roaring in almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a heavy tingly effect that quickly spreads throughout your entire physical form. You'll feel motivated and energized with a sense of euphoria and focus that quickly turns social, lending itself well to any creative circumstance or conversation you run into.

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.

 

