About this product

Strawberry Fields hits you first with an uplifted sense of euphoria that fills your mind and body with a feeling of calm and complete ease. As your happiness grows and grows, this relaxing physical effect will drop you into a slightly sedated state that can cause some users to fall asleep. Thanks to these effects, Strawberry Fields is said to be the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as asthma, insomnia, stress, and headaches or migraines. Strawberry Fields has, surprise, a taste that is said to be just like freshly picked strawberries! The smell has the same effect, although it has a hint of sharp citrus that accents the sweet strawberry overtone.