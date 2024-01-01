Introducing Bailey's CBD Pet Shampoo - the ultimate pet shampoo that will revolutionize your furry friend's bath time experience! 🛁✨



✅ The Last Pet Shampoo You Ever Need To Buy: Say goodbye to mediocre pet shampoos and hello to the exceptional quality of Bailey's CBD for Pets. Our shampoo is meticulously crafted to provide outstanding results for your beloved companion, leaving them with a lustrous coat and happy, healthy skin.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Sensitive Skin? Say No More!

Designed specifically for dogs and cats with sensitive skin, our PH balanced pet shampoo offers a gentle yet effective cleansing experience. We understand the importance of addressing skin sensitivities and have formulated a shampoo that is both soothing and beneficial for your furry friend.🐾



🌿 The Power of Plant-based Ingredients: Our pet shampoo harnesses the natural healing properties of carefully selected ingredients:



🌱 300MG CBD: Derived from single-sourced, USDA organic full spectrum hemp extract grown in the Rocky Mountains, CBD is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. It provides relief for topically affected areas, such as hot spots, rashes, swelling, and wound care. Experience the soothing benefits of CBD for your pet's skin and coat.



🌿 Organic Aloe: Infused with organic aloe, our shampoo provides additional soothing benefits for pets with sensitive skin. Aloe is known for its ability to alleviate pain, itching, and eczema, making it an ideal ingredient for pets with flaky or irritated skin.



💧 Provitamin B5: Our shampoo conditions and adds luster to all coat types. It moisturizes, improves manageability, and enhances coat condition, especially for damaged coats. Say hello to a shiny, healthy coat that will turn heads during your daily walks!



🥑 Avocado Oil: Rich in Vitamin E, potassium, and lecithin, avocado oil nourishes and moisturizes your pet's skin. The presence of oleic acid promotes collagen production, accelerating the healing process and providing relief for issues like hot spots and rashes. Your pet's skin will feel pampered and revitalized!



🌾 Colloidal Oatmeal Extract: Our shampoo incorporates colloidal oatmeal extract, which effectively keeps your dog's skin hydrated. This unique formulation helps retain and suspend water over the skin, ensuring long-lasting moisturization and relief from dryness and irritation.



Experience the Bailey's Difference:

✅ Cruelty-Free

✅ 3rd Party Lab Tested

✅ Vegan Ingredients

✅ No Added Gluten

✅ No Added Phthalates

✅ No Added Parabens

✅ 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee



✨ Seriously, Your Pet Needs This! Less scratching and more comfort for your fur baby are just a bath away. Transform bath time into a relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience with Bailey's CBD for Pets. Backed by our 30-day 100% satisfaction guarantee, there's really nothing to lose. Treat your pet to the ultimate self-care routine they deserve.



💡 Pro Tip: Complete your pup's spa day routine by pairing our CBD pet shampoo with our Hemp Infused Paw & Nose Balm for comprehensive care from head to toe. Unlock the full potential of CBD-infused grooming and experience the true essence of luxury for your furry companion. Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off your purchase. Your pet will thank you! 🐾✨

