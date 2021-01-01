About this product

If your looking for something savory, don't miss this tasty THC treat. We mix these cheddar cheese crackers with our proprietary spice blend and premium cannabis oil to create a truly delicious medicated snack. Each 4 ounce bag contains 32mg THC (approximately 2-3 doses for the average patient). If you want to up your THC intake, try our Killer Fish option with 95mg THC per bag.