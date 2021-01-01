About this product

A long-time patient favorite, our Killer Lollipops pack a punch. We handcraft our lollipops with real fruit flavor and premium cannabis oil to create an uplifting treat that tastes as good as it feels to eat. Each lollipop contains 90 mg THC (approximately 3 doses for an average patient). Our Killer Lollipops are available in Black Cherry, Berry-Berry, Green Apple and Grape.