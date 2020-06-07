Baker's Cannabis
Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Meat Breath
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.
Hybrid - Meat Breath
Taste: Chemical, Citrus, Diesel, Herbal, Spicy
Feeling: Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting
Description: Meat Breath lifts the mind and eases muscle tension for a peaceful, relaxed state.
Meat Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
23% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
19% of people report feeling happy
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
