Logo for the brand Ball Family Farms

Ball Family Farms

Daniel Larusso Pre-roll

Daniel Larusso, one gram premium flower pre-roll is a high potency, hybrid that can floor even experienced smokers. It has an acrid aroma that will turn heads, leaving everyone asking who's holding that fire?

30-35% THC Content

Daniel Larusso effects

6 people told us about effects:
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
