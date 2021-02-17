Ball Family Farms
Daniel Larusso, one gram premium flower pre-roll is a high potency, hybrid that can floor even experienced smokers. It has an acrid aroma that will turn heads, leaving everyone asking who's holding that fire?
30-35% THC Content
Daniel Larusso effects
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
