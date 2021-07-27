A relaxing strain with a deep, royal purple color coated with resin. Flavors are creamy and floral with a little spice on the back end. Perfect to have a relaxing evening but mellow enough to still be productive.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Uses: Creativity | Bliss | Sleep

Terpenes: Humulene | Limonene | Caryophyllene | Linalool

Recommendation: Laura is a versatile strain that is perfect for a creative session, a philosophical conversation with friends, or a relaxing sleep.

Primary Aromas: Lavender, cream, pepper