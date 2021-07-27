About this product
A relaxing strain with a deep, royal purple color coated with resin. Flavors are creamy and floral with a little spice on the back end. Perfect to have a relaxing evening but mellow enough to still be productive.
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Uses: Creativity | Bliss | Sleep
Terpenes: Humulene | Limonene | Caryophyllene | Linalool
Recommendation: Laura is a versatile strain that is perfect for a creative session, a philosophical conversation with friends, or a relaxing sleep.
Primary Aromas: Lavender, cream, pepper
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
State License(s)
C11-0000222-LIC