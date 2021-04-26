Relieve Pain Cream 2 Ounce
About this product
Relieve cream is nourishing and indulgent, providing rapid cooling pain relief. This cooling cream contains our signature blend of peppermint, menthol and hemp. It is our most popular pain relief product.
What it does? Provides topical pain relief for your aches and pains. Use Relieve cream to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.
Key Ingredients:
Menthol: Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Aloe: Soothing
Hemp: Anti-Inflammatory
More information on our ingredients can be found here.
How to use? Penetrates quickly to relieve aches and pains providing natural pain relief; simply rub directly onto areas of discomfort to relieve pain. Repeat every 4 hours or as needed.
What to expect?
Texture: Thick, Nourishing Cream
Scent: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounce, 4 Ounce and Travel Packs
What to expect?
Texture: Thick, Nourishing Cream
Scent: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounce, 4 Ounce and Travel Packs
