Basic Jane
Relieve CBD Pain Spray (Also Sanitizing)
About this product
Relieve pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that soothes aches with a signature blend of peppermint, wintergreen, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). Our Relieve spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.
Key Ingredients:
Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
What to expect?
Texture: Fast drying spray
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounces
Key Ingredients:
Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
What to expect?
Texture: Fast drying spray
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounces
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!