Logo for the brand Basic Jane

Basic Jane

Relieve CBD Pain Spray (Also Sanitizing)

About this product

Relieve pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that soothes aches with a signature blend of peppermint, wintergreen, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). Our Relieve spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.

Key Ingredients:

Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory

What to expect?

Texture: Fast drying spray
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounces
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!