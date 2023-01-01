Life’s a beach with this equally balanced hybrid strain. Tiki Rum Cake is adaptable, bringing out energetic or relaxed effects depending your mindset and surroundings. With the flavor of vanilla rum and a splash of gasoline, this strain doesn’t go too much one way or the other, allowing you to use it how you like. Tiki Rum Cake is a cross of Kush Cake x Melonade.
