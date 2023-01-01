Cultivating cannabis the way nature intended, using fresh air & sunshine. Though seemingly simple, with the ever-changing New England

seasons, we have adapted our hybrid greenhouse facility to meet the needs of our plants. The end result is potent, fragrant, beautiful flower handled with care by our cultivation experts and brought to you with love across this great state. We offer our sun-grown flower and cannabis products to dispensaries across Massachusetts, allowing all to revel in the good of the sunshine.

Show more