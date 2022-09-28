CBD Oil Bacon Dog Treats – Give your pet a tasty treat that’s healthy too!



-4oz bag contains 25 CBD treats – Bacon Flavor

-Each biscuit has 4mg human-grade Full Spectrum CBD oil

-Also with CBG, CBN, and CBDA

-Suggested Use: 1-2 biscuits daily



Our original Bear Claw Extract Hemp Complex CBD Oil Bacon Flavor Dog Biscuits have been formulated perfectly for your best friend! Your pup won’t be able to resist these delicious Bacon flavored biscuits, and you will feel good knowing that you’re giving them not only a tasty treat but all the benefits of hemp CBD as well. Just like with our products for our human friends, all of our Bear Claw Extracts Hemp Complex CBD Oil pet products are created under the strictest of standards. Bear Claw Extracts Hemp Complex CBD Oil dog treats are produced under the supervision of our pet nutritionist, with only 100% food-grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. You can rest easy knowing that you’re giving your furry friend the best of the best.



-Lab Tested

-Non-GMO

-Dairy-Free

-Peanut Free

-Tree Nut Free

-Preservative Free

-No Artificial Flavors

-One 4oz bag containing approximately 25 treats. Each biscuit contains 4mg hemp CBD.

-Contains full-spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



Ingredients: Whole Wheat flour, Bacon Bouillon, Water, Egg, CBD Hemp oil. Contains no GMOs.