Beaucoup
Effect-Based Edibles
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
22 products
Candy
Down THC Huckleberry Gummy 50mg
by Beaucoup
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Strawberry Hard Candies - 50mg THC UP
by Beaucoup
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Blackberry Pomegranate Gummy 50mg
by Beaucoup
4.0
(
1
)
Candy
THC Coffee Caramels
by Beaucoup
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels - 50mg THC DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels - 50mg CBD DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Coffee Caramels - 50mg CBD UP
by Beaucoup
Candy
THC Key Lime Gummy 50mg
by Beaucoup
Candy
Berry Hard Candies - 50mg CBD DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Acai Gummy - 1:1 UP
by Beaucoup
Candy
THC Pineapple Gummy 50mg
by Beaucoup
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Coffee Caramels - 50mg THC UP
by Beaucoup
Candy
Pineapple Hard Candies - 50mg CBD UP
by Beaucoup
Snack Foods
THC Sea Salt Down Max Caramel
by Beaucoup
THC 50%
Candy
Passion Fruit Gummy - 1:1 DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Mango Hard Candies - 50mg THC DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Berry Hard Candies - 50mg THC DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Pineapple Hard Candies - 50mg THC UP
by Beaucoup
Candy
Strawberry Hard Candies - 1:1 50mg UP
by Beaucoup
Candy
Mango Hard Candies - 1:1 50mg DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Berry Hard Candies - 1:1 50mg DOWN
by Beaucoup
Candy
Pineapple Hard Candies - 1:1 50mg UP
by Beaucoup
