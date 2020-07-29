Pootie Tang is a rare sativa-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing LA Kush and Tang Tang. It's an energetic strain that is known to be a good mid-day pick me up. Pootie Tang tastes tangy and earthy with a hint of citrus. However, the smell and flavor of Pootie Tang are a little misleading—based on its parents, you might think Pootie Tang would taste like sweet citrus, but it will offer a more earthy and sour taste, like a grapefruit. Smoking Pootie Tang will leave you with a classic head high and some buzzyness. Consumers should know that Pootie Tang is a creeper strain, meanning that the effects tend to come on slowly. It's important to be patient with Pootie Tang and give it a moment to fully creep into your consciousness.