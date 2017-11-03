About this strain
Scout’s Honor is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Bert Baccarat and produced by Los Angeles Kush. This strain grows dense, resinous buds with sporadic purple foliage and a generous dusting of trichomes. Scout’s Honor is a cross of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and OG Kush, giving the strain a pungent, earthy aroma overlaid with a doughy sweetness. This savory and sweet strain stimulates the appetite while imbuing the consumer with weighted, euphoric relaxation. Enjoy Scout’s Honor to help with stress, insomnia, and minor pain relief.
