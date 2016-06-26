About this strain
Shark Bite
A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.
Shark Bite effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
22% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Beehive Extracts
Hashin’ is our passion. We work with some of the best growers in Oregon to bring you terpene-rich extracts at affordable prices.