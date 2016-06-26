Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Shark Bite Diamonds 1g

by Beehive Extracts
HybridTHC 29%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Shark Bite
Shark Bite

A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.

Shark Bite effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
22% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Beehive Extracts
Beehive Extracts
Shop products
Hashin’ is our passion. We work with some of the best growers in Oregon to bring you terpene-rich extracts at affordable prices.