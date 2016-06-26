Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
468
Find Great White Shark nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Great White Shark nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Great White Shark
Hang tight. We're looking for Great White Shark nearby.