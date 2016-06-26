ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.1 468 reviews

Great White Shark

aka Peacemaker, Shark Shock

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

329 people reported 2369 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 45%
Energetic 34%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 25%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Great White Shark
First strain child
Megalodon
child
Second strain child
La Blanca
child

