With 20 mg of CBD per tablet, you get all you need in one, easy-to-take tablet. Tabs are made with full-spectrum hemp oil. All of the benefits of CBD in a very convenient form.



• Missiouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility

• Plants remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale

• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards

• 3rd party tested, lab results available at beleaflifesoils.com/testresults



Contains less than .3% THC