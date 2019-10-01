Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save!



Our flagship oral tincture and most powerful full-spectrum hemp oil, for maximum relief… contains 50 mg per mL of active full-spectrum CBD plus naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in a 30 mL bottle.



• Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO



• 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults



• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards



• Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste



CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC