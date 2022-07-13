About this product
Our superior-value, full-spectrum CBD tincture contains 25 mg per 1.5 mL of active whole plant-derived CBD oil, plus naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in a 30 mL bottle.
• Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO
• 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults
• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards
• Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste
CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC