Our superior-value, full-spectrum CBD tincture contains 25 mg per mL of active whole plant-derived CBD oil, plus naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in a 30 mL bottle.



• Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO

• 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults

• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards

• Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste



CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC