About this product

Product Info:

* Grandma’s Hemp products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in Colorado using natural farming practices.



* Our natural CBD Oil for our Grandma’s Hemp Tinctures comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level.



* The color of hemp extract CBD oil can vary from batch to batch. Grandma’s Hemp products are not made with any additives or dyes to standardize the color of our products. That said, you’re left with only 100% natural CBD oil the way nature intended.



* Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available.



* Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting. Click Here to View 3rd Party Lab Certificate of Analysis.



Ingredients:

Our Tinctures are formulated with High Quality Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil (MCT: Medium Chain Triglyceride), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin & Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil.



Certificate of Analysis:

We continually test our products for accuracy, cannabinoid profiles, and pesticides. Here is our latest pesticide report.



Warning:

CBD Oil should not be used during pregnancy or lactation. Consult your physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Must be 18+ years older to consume.



**Important Disclaimer: Use caution if subject to drug screening. This product contains contain < 0.3% THC. Due to the nature of drug screening, this product may still cause a failed drug test. If that is a concern, we recommend doing some further research before making the decision to consume any CBD product.**