Double Tap by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a potent cannabis strain designed for high-tolerance consumers. The strain’s Monster Cookies x Yeti OG x Bloo's Kloos heritage boasts large yields and potency well over 20% THC. Double Tap’s Bloo's Kloos ancestry also gives this strain sweet and aromatic flavors of berry, pine, grape, and fuel. This heavy indica should be consumed sparingly. As the name implies, Double Tap takes you out and puts you down, leaving the body sedated and the mind relaxed.
Sleepy
83% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
