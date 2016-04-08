ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Yeti OG
Indica

4.5 60 reviews

Yeti OG

aka Headband BX

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 60 reviews

Yeti OG

Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.  

Effects

Show all

45 people reported 365 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 37%
Euphoric 35%
Hungry 31%
Stress 35%
Pain 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Yeti OG
Strain child
Double Tap
child

New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More
