ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bloo's Kloos
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bloo's Kloos

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 19 reviews

Bloo's Kloos

Bloo's Kloos

Bloo’s Kloos is a playful indica with a carefree buzz that encourages laughter. This three-way cross of Larry OG, Blueberry, and Northern Lights imbues Bloo's with earthy and fruity terpenes that turn sweet when consumed. Created by Mr. Mack out of Las Vegas, this strain leaves the mind clear and the body free of aches and pains. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Find Bloo's Kloos nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bloo's Kloos nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos
User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos
User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos
User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos
User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos
User uploaded image of Bloo's Kloos

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Bloo's Kloos
First strain child
Double Tap
child
Second strain child
F'n louZER
child

Products with Bloo's Kloos

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bloo's Kloos nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More