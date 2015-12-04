Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bend Bud Company

Bend Bud Company

Master OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Master OG is a Bend Bud Company cross of their Master Kush and a Original OG.

Master OG effects

Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!