Bend Bud Company
About this product
Master OG is a Bend Bud Company cross of their Master Kush and a Original OG.
Master OG effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!