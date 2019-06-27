Try a bit of everything with our Taster's Menu! This is a great way to sample a variety of our premium offerings at a great value. Each order serves up a flight of four, individually packaged, 1g bags of high CBD hemp flower each with a unique terpene profile. The tasters menu will rotate with our current offerings, depending on what is being offered, and is a great sampling flight for anyone who is looking for a little variety in their hemp flower experience. The perfect choice for those new to hemp flower and the seasoned connoisseur alike! The current line up includes Special Sauce, Elektra, Sour Space Candy, and OG Kush.