ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

Relaxed 64%
Happy 41%
Uplifted 35%
Focused 34%
Energetic 18%
Pain 43%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 36%
Inflammation 26%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 4%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
ACDC
First strain child
CBD Rich Blessing
child
Second strain child
Frida
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing ACDC cannabis
The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 DOPE Cup Winning Cannabis Strains, Concentrates, and Edibles
Which Cannabis Strains Give You the Best Bud for Your Buck?
