We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
BG Family Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Producer *Smoke Loud, Laugh Loud* #bgfamilyfarms
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
31 products
Flower
Thicc Girl Kush
by BG Family Farms
4.7
(
3
)
Pre-rolls
Gelato Pre-Roll
by BG Family Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Cheesecake
by BG Family Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Piper
by BG Family Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Super Sour Skunk
by BG Family Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by BG Family Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Trillionaire Kush
by BG Family Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 1.88%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kerosene Diesel
by BG Family Farms
Flower
Bubba #15
by BG Family Farms
THC 27.95%
CBD 1.82%
Flower
Appalachian #11
by BG Family Farms
THC 22.38%
CBD 2.07%
Pre-rolls
Queen Cookies Pre-Roll
by BG Family Farms
Pre-rolls
24k Pre-Roll
by BG Family Farms
Flower
Confidential
by BG Family Farms
THC 27.5%
CBD 2.2%
Flower
Citrus Sap
by BG Family Farms
THC 19.92%
CBD 0.89%
Flower
Appalachian
by BG Family Farms
THC 21.1%
CBD 1.55%
Flower
Queen
by BG Family Farms
THC 21.92%
CBD 2.18%
Flower
Laura
by BG Family Farms
THC 18.14%
CBD 0%
Flower
Haze
by BG Family Farms
THC 22.59%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Private Reserve Pre-Roll 1g
by BG Family Farms
THC 19.65%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Fire OG
by BG Family Farms
THC 23.5%
CBD 1.13%
Pre-rolls
Kerosene Diesel Pre-Roll
by BG Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Purple Widow Pre-Roll
by BG Family Farms
Flower
Kurt Kobain
by BG Family Farms
Flower
Chem
by BG Family Farms
THC 25.22%
CBD 2.02%
1
2
Home
Brands
BG Family Farms
Catalog
Cannabis