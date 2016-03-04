Loading…
BG Family Farms

BG Family Farms

Purple Widow Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Purple Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
51% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
