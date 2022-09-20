About this product
Savor the flavors of our cannabis-infused Toffee & Salt Dark Chocolate. Made from an intricate blend of our award-winning 70% cacao Dark Chocolate, buttery notes of toffee, and a sprinkle of smoked sea salt for a sweet and salty finish.
*Dosage varies by state. Ask your local budtender for more information.
About this brand
Bhang
Bhang is known for the #1, best-selling chocolate edibles in North America, and has been providing our consumers with an award-winning portfolio of premium brands for over a decade.
Born in California, our company continues to grow and is dedicated to providing products that enhance everyday life through sensory experiences that complement the lifestyle, happiness, and well-being of our diverse community.
