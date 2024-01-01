Turpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and focused.



Lineage: GMO X Orange Skittlez

Breeder: Surfr Seeds



23.35% THC

1.91% Terpenes :Gas, garlic, fruity, citrus



