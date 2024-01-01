Terpee Slurpee Flower

by Big Country Greens
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Turpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and focused.

Lineage: GMO X Orange Skittlez
Breeder: Surfr Seeds

23.35% THC
1.91% Terpenes :Gas, garlic, fruity, citrus

About this strain

Turpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and focused. Turpee Slurpee has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Turpee Slurpee, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Big Country Greens
Big Country Greens
Grown with Love 💚
