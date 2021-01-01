Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Binske

Binske

Peruvian Nacional 47% Cacao with Hazelnuts

About this product

Our award winning chocolate is made with the rarest, single-source Peruvian cacao in the world, giving it a uniquely sweet flavor. The white beans produce an intense chocolate aroma and mellow richness that lacks the usual bitterness of cacao, making this bean a chocolatier’s dream. 47% Peruvian Nacional Dark Milk with sustainably grown Oregon Hazelnuts. Made in house with distillate from our proprietary strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!