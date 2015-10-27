About this product

Naturally Delicious Benefits; Bio Care stay fresh in the fridge for up to 60 days; Gourmet recipes with carefully selected ingredients; No added preservatives; In-pack cooked and pasteurized meals conserving the flavours and preserving the nutrients; High food safety standards; Ready to heat and eat.

Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives.

We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.