About this product
Kurall 10k is our most powerful full spectrum oral drop tincture with 10,000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze, ACDC & Widowed Haze flower. All organic ingredients chocolate flavored 12 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind.
Some CBD benefits include:
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Analgesic
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
Some CBD benefits include:
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Analgesic
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.