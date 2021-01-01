Loading…
About this product

Kurall 10k is our most powerful full spectrum oral drop tincture with 10,000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze, ACDC & Widowed Haze flower. All organic ingredients chocolate flavored 12 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind.

Some CBD benefits include:

Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Analgesic
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
About this brand

Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.