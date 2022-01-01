About this product
Wild Icelandic Tuna Oil is a phenomenal base for our Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture for Dogs. It is loaded with high amounts of DHA and EPA for a multitude benefits for your Dog.**. Keep your dogs healthy and calm, ease aches and pains, and keep your dogs feeling their best with our highest quality dog tincture.
$29.95
Ingredients:
Wild Icelandic Tuna Oil, Vitamin E, Broad Spectrum CBD
Made in the USA. Third Party Tested. Farm Bill Compliant. Contains 0% THC
$29.95
Ingredients:
Wild Icelandic Tuna Oil, Vitamin E, Broad Spectrum CBD
Made in the USA. Third Party Tested. Farm Bill Compliant. Contains 0% THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BioSpectrum Hemp
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.