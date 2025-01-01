We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Biscotti
The original Italian cannabis brand
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Biscotti products
10 products
Hash
Zkittlez Pressed Hash 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Banana OG Pressed Hash 1g
by Biscotti
THC 60.27%
CBD 0.08%
Resin
TITS Resina Bubble Hash 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tropical Sleigh Ride x Chem Krush Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Biscotti
THC 20.5%
CBD 0.36%
Pre-rolls
IV - Rolls
by Biscotti
Resin
Tropical Sleigh Ride Resina Bubble Hash 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Forbidden Fruit Bubble Hash 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
X - Olio
by Biscotti
Pre-rolls
Cherry AK x Cookies Singoli Infused PreRoll - 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mac 1 x Grizz Hash Infused PreRoll 1g
by Biscotti
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Biscotti
Catalog